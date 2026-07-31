Otoha Audio Player Adds Live Radio and Television Indexed From Volunteer-Maintained Directories

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A premium tab opens Tuner, an index of roughly 27,000 radio stations and 12,000 television channels compiled from three public directories, and plays stream.

足立区, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otoha, the iOS and macOS audio player from ChainBow Co., Ltd., has added live radio and television. A Radio & TV tab, included with the premium unlock and not shown to other listeners, opens Tuner, an index of roughly 27,000 radio stations and 12,000 live television channels published at bbshare.net.

That catalogue is not licensed from a broadcaster. It is compiled from three public directories maintained by volunteers — junguler/m3u-radio-music-playlists, radio-browser.info, and iptv-org — which list the same station under different names and different addresses, and which Tuner reconciles into single entries carrying every known address. The index hosts no stream and relays none; playing a station connects to that station's own server. A municipal broadcaster, a campus station, a religious service, and a national television channel all reach the index the same way, by being publicly listed rather than by being selected.

Before that site is loaded, the application states that the tab is a browser onto a third-party site whose content, availability, and audio and video are the third party's responsibility and are neither reviewed nor endorsed by the application. Nothing is requested until a listener agrees to continue.

A channel selected there plays through Otoha's own player rather than the page's, with the same lock-screen and Bluetooth controls as a local file. That routing also reaches streams a web page cannot play at all: plain http addresses, which a page served over https is not permitted to load, and servers that require a particular User-Agent or Referer header, which a page cannot send. Stations commonly publish several mirror addresses, and all of them are passed to the player rather than the subset a browser could use. Television channels play as video.

In vehicles, Otoha connects over Bluetooth. Track metadata display and steering-wheel controls depend on the vehicle and its Bluetooth implementation and vary between models. Otoha does not provide a CarPlay interface.

"Most of the world's radio is still run by people with no platform deal at all, a town station or a campus or a language nobody is buying rights to," said LONG LI, CEO of ChainBow Co., Ltd. "Volunteers have been cataloguing those streams for years, and the least a player can do is open what they catalogued instead of building another walled garden next to it."

Live radio and television require a network connection. Files already stored on the device do not: music, songs made with AI composing tools, audiobooks, recorded lectures, and previously cached podcast episodes continue in airplane mode and consume no mobile data.

Otoha operates no streaming catalog of its own, hosts and relays no radio or television stream, and does not play DRM-protected downloads from subscription services. Links on the index, including advertising, open in the system browser, automatic redirects out of the tab are refused, and nothing played this way is written into the library.

Material on Bluetooth car audio playback is published at https://otoha.co/en/use-cases/car-music/. Material on offline listening on a commute is published at https://otoha.co/en/use-cases/commute-offline/. The index is published at https://bbshare.net/. The App Store listing is at https://apps.apple.com/app/id6756565155.

About ChainBow Co., Ltd.

ChainBow Co., Ltd. is a software development company based in Tokyo, Japan. ChainBow builds domain-specific AI systems that transform expert knowledge into interactive decision tools. Otoha is its AI-assisted player for music and language listening on iOS and macOS.

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