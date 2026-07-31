NEBRASKA, July 31 - Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Nebraskans are Asked to Lower Flags Saturday for Firefighter Nathan Matthews

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, in recognition of the service and sacrifice by firefighter Nathan Matthews. Matthews died last week from injuries he sustained while battling a wildfire near the Colorado-Utah border in late June.

Originally from Lincoln, Matthews was serving with the U.S. Wildland Fire Service as part of the Rifle Helitack crew battling the Knowles fire. Matthews and another firefighter were injured in that incident and hospitalized. Three other members died at the scene.

Matthews will be co-honored by Nebraska and Colorado. Governor Jared Polis will order that flags be lowered in Colorado on Friday. A motorcade escorting Matthews remains will depart at 7:30 a.m. (MT) tomorrow from Denver to Grand Junction along I-70.

Here in Nebraska, flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, the day of Matthews’ memorial. The event, organized through the Upper Colorado River Interagency Management Unit, is open to the public. It will begin at 10 a.m. (MT) at the Avalon Theatre in Grand Junction.

A private family service will be held at a later date.