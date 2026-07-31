NEBRASKA, July 31 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Nebraska Joins Freedom Haulers Initiative, Streamlining Veteran Access to Trucking Careers

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen is officially joining President Trump’s Freedom Haulers initiative – a federal program designed to fast-track military veterans into high-paying commercial trucking careers. Unveiled by the President this week, the program helps streamline the requirements necessary for obtaining a commercial driver’s license.

“This program provides another career opportunity for our military veterans,” said Gov. Pillen. “It reduces red tape and speeds the process for those who may already have training in operating heavy vehicles. It also extends the window of time for them to take advantage of this program.”

Under the Governor’s direction, the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will make the necessary changes to ensure that qualifying veterans receive necessary testing waivers in order to participate in the program and the associated Even Exchange Program. Primarily, this will mean that a written test is not necessary as long at the veteran has experience operating certain vehicles during active duty. In Nebraska, the driving skills test is already waived.

“The parameters of the program are very specific in describing which branches of the military and the type of prior vehicle experience that qualify for a waiver,” explained Rhonda Lahm, director of the DMV. “This ensures that veteran drivers already have the skill set that would ensure the highest levels of safety while operating a commercial vehicle on our nation’s highways.”

Under the changes outlined through the Freedom Haulers initiative and the Even Exchange program, qualified veterans will now have 24 months to obtain a waiver. Previously, they were limited to a time frame of 12 months.

Additionally, as announced by the Trump Administration, veterans who have never operated a heavy commercial motor vehicle during their military service can take advantage of federal programs providing CDL training. Werner Enterprises, which is based in Nebraska and was present for the rollout of the Freedom Haulers initiative, has pledged to hire 1,400 new veteran drivers this year.

“Our veterans have already earned valuable skills through their military service, and programs like Freedom Haulers and the Even Exchange Program ensure those skills translate directly into civilian careers instead of creating unnecessary barriers,” said Director John Hilgert, Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “By streamlining the path to a commercial driver's license and connecting veterans with Nebraska employers like Werner Enterprises, these initiatives create meaningful job opportunities while strengthening our nation's workforce and supply chain. This is a no-brainer with transportation so important to Nebraska and with all our efforts to attract veterans to Nebraska."