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Governor Pillen Concludes Successful Trade Mission to Japan and the Philippines

NEBRASKA, July 31 - CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

Justin Pinkerman, DED, justin.pinkerman@nebraska.gov

 

Governor Pillen Concludes Successful Trade Mission to Japan and the Philippines 

 

LINCOLN, NE – This week, Governor Jim Pillen concluded a highly productive trade mission to Japan and the Philippines. Priorities for the mission included (1) promoting Nebraska beef, pork, and wheat; (2) expanding markets for Nebraska ethanol; and (3) identifying opportunities for Nebraska to produce energy for Asian customers.

“Nebraska is investing in relationships with reliable U.S. allies in Asia, like Japan and the Philippines, while reducing dependence on Communist China,” said Gov. Pillen. “Japan routinely ranks among Nebraska’s top customers for beef, pork, and other agricultural products. Meanwhile, the Philippines has a fast-developing market economy and a growing appetite for U.S. food and fuel. The trade mission strengthened Nebraska’s position as a supplier of choice for key customers in both countries.”

The final day of the trade mission was packed with events. On Wednesday morning, Gov. Pillen and State Senator Rita Sanders met with San Miguel Corporation, a major conglomerate with approximately 60,000 direct employees. The company has more than 100 facilities in the Asia Pacific and imorts food products from Nebraska.

“It was an honor to represent Nebraska in the Philippines and to showcase all that our state has to offer,” said Sen. Sanders. “The trade mission was a great way to raise our state’s profile and to tout our global leadership in food and ethanol production. The Filipino people are delightful, and I am grateful for the warm hospitality we received everywhere we went.”

Gov. Pillen also had a high-level meeting on Wednesday with Sharon Garin, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Energy. Leaders of Nebraska ethanol companies joined Gov. Pillen to highlight Nebraska’s low-carbon advantage in biofuel production.

“There is immense potential for Nebraska’s ethanol plants to meet the fuel needs of the Philippine market,” said DJ Eihusen of Chief Ethanol. “Additionally, there are great opportunities for Nebraska ethanol to partner with global energy producers. The carbon we’re capturing can be used to make cleaner gases that meet the energy needs of customers in Asia.”

In the afternoon, Governor Pillen joined U.S. Ambassador Lee Lipton at the World Food Expo, which has been the most attended food and hospitality event in the Philippines for 20+ years. Together, they joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a brand-new booth to promote U.S. products. During the expo, Gov. Pillen and the Nebraska Beef Council took part in a live cooking demonstration to provide Filipino customers with a taste of high-quality Nebraska beef.

“Nebraska beef is tasty, nutritious, and known for being produced in keeping with the highest biosecurity protocols,” said Rosmary Anderson, a board member of the Nebraska Beef Council. “As the Philippines’ middle class grows, more families are buying beef—and in greater quantities. Nebraska is in a wonderful position to be a preferred provider to Philippine importers as they seek to meet rising demand for beef.”

An evening reception hosted by the USDA, followed by a dinner with the Philippines’ Meat Importers and Traders Association, capped off the Nebraska delegation’s mission to the Philippines.

“Nebraska grows things and makes things that are in demand worldwide,” said Gov. Pillen. “It’s amazing to see Nebraska-made products featured on shelves and in restauants halfway around the world. I’m very pleased by the connections we made, and the opportunities we opened, that will help Nebraskans do even more business with Japan and the Philippines.”

 

Gov. Pillen and Senator Sanders meet with unnamed delegation members at a luncheon at the San Miguel Corporation.

Nebraska delegation meets with San Miguel Corporation

Gov. Pillen and other unnamed delegation members sitting at a table with microphones meet with Sharon Garin, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Energy.

Meeting with members of Philippines Department of Energy

With a crowd gathered around, Gov. Pillen cuts a red ribbon at a booth to promote U.S. products during the World Food Expo while U.S. Ambassador Lee Lipton, Senator Sanders, and other unnamed delegation members watch.

Delegation attends World Food Expo

Gov. Pillen and an unnamed member of the Nebraska Beef Council give their approval to food while taking part in a live cooking demonstration at the World Food Expo to provide Filipino customers with a taste of high-quality Nebraska beef.

Delegation attends World Food Expo

Gov. Pillen and unnamed members of the delegation hold a plaque in the shape of Nebraska while attending the World Food Expo.

Delegation attends World Food Expo

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Governor Pillen Concludes Successful Trade Mission to Japan and the Philippines

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