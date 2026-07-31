A' Digital Product Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Digital Product Design Awards

A' Digital Product Design Awards 2026 invites UX designers, software innovators and digital creators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Digital Product Design Awards . The A' Digital Product Design Awards are open for entries by Digital Product Designers , User Experience Designers, User Interface Designers, Interaction Designers, Mobile App Developers, Web Designers, Digital Product Brands, Digital Product Manufacturers, Software Companies, Digital Agencies, Software Engineers, Coders, Information Architects, Digital Innovators, Digital Product Professionals, Digital Product Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Digital products, software platforms and interactive digital services developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Digital Product Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of digital product design and software innovation projects, Digital Product Designers, User Experience Designers, User Interface Designers, Interaction Designers, Mobile App Developers, Web Designers, Digital Product Brands, Digital Product Manufacturers, Software Companies, Digital Agencies, Software Engineers, Coders, Information Architects, Digital Innovators, Digital Product Professionals, Digital Product Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Digital Product Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Digital Product Awards consideration.The A' Digital Product Design Awards recognize excellence in software products and digital experiences that transform the way people interact with technology. From mobile applications, SaaS platforms and web applications to digital services, virtual reality experiences, AI-powered products and enterprise software, the competition celebrates solutions that combine usability, accessibility, innovation and engaging user experiences. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, UX designers, UI specialists, software engineers, product strategists and digital innovation experts, ensuring recognition is based solely on user experience, functionality, accessibility, innovation and design excellence.Digital Product Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Digital Product Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Digital Product Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Digital Product Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Digital Product Awards.Eligible entries include mobile apps, web applications, SaaS platforms, enterprise software, AI-powered digital products, virtual reality experiences, e-learning platforms, digital games and interactive digital services that could be submitted to A' Digital Product Design Awards: Digital Products, Apps, E-Books, Virtual Reality Experiences, Interactive Websites, Digital Games, E-Learning Platforms, Wearable Technologies, Digital Art Installations and More. Digital Product Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/80 Prize for Good Digital Product DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Digital Product Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Digital Product Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Digital Product Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Digital Product Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Digital Product Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Digital Product Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Digital Product Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Digital Product Design Awards.Digital Product Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, software companies, digital agencies, UX professionals, technology startups, product teams and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=80 to see past winners of the A' International Digital Product Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/80 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across digital product design, user experience, software innovation and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring outstanding digital products and interactive services, the competition promotes human-centered design, technological advancement and meaningful digital innovation. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help software companies, startups, product teams and digital agencies introduce innovative digital solutions to a global audience while advancing excellence in digital product development. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Digital Product Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.