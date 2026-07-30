A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards

A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards 2026 invites aviation designers, aerospace engineers and aircraft innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards . The A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards are open for entries by Aircraft Designers, Aerospace Engineers, Aircraft Manufacturers, Aircraft Brands, Industrial Design Studios, Aerospace Design Consultants, Aviation Safety Experts, Flight Simulation Designers, Air Traffic Management Designers, Aircraft Interior Designers, Avionics System Designers, Propulsion System Designers, Aircraft Maintenance Professionals, Aircraft Systems Engineers, Aircraft Performance Analysts, Aircraft Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Aircraft, aerospace technologies and aviation systems developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of aircraft design and aerospace engineering innovations, Aircraft Designers, Aerospace Engineers, Aircraft Manufacturers, Aircraft Brands, Industrial Design Studios, Aerospace Design Consultants, Aviation Safety Experts, Flight Simulation Designers, Air Traffic Management Designers, Aircraft Interior Designers, Avionics System Designers, Propulsion System Designers, Aircraft Maintenance Professionals, Aircraft Systems Engineers, Aircraft Performance Analysts, Aircraft Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Aircraft Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Aircraft Awards consideration.The A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards recognize excellence in aircraft design, aerospace engineering and aviation technology. From commercial aircraft, helicopters and business jets to drones, flight systems, aircraft interiors, propulsion technologies and next-generation aerospace concepts, the competition celebrates solutions that advance flight performance, passenger experience, operational efficiency and aviation safety. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, aerospace engineers, industrial designers, aviation specialists and aircraft technology professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, engineering performance, safety, sustainability and design excellence.Aircraft Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Aircraft Awards.Eligible entries include commercial aircraft, helicopters, business jets, drones, aircraft cabins, avionics systems, propulsion technologies, flight simulation systems and advanced aerospace concepts that could be submitted to A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards : Jets, Helicopters, Gliders, Drones, Seaplanes, Airships, Ultralights, Biplanes and More. Aircraft Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/69 Prize for Good Aircraft DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Aircraft Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Aircraft Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards.Aircraft Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, aircraft manufacturers, aerospace companies, aviation engineers, airlines, research organizations and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=69 to see past winners of the A' International Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/69 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across aerospace engineering, aircraft design, aviation technologies and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative aircraft, aerospace systems and aviation solutions, the competition promotes engineering excellence, technological advancement and sustainable aviation development. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help aerospace companies, aircraft manufacturers, engineering firms and designers introduce groundbreaking aviation innovations to a global audience while advancing excellence in aerospace and aircraft design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Aerospace and Aircraft Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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