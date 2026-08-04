A' Watch Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Watch Design Awards

A' Watch Design Awards 2026 invites watch designers, horology experts and luxury brands worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Watch Design Awards . The A' Watch Design Awards are open for entries by Watch Designers, Luxury Goods Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Product Designers, Fashion Designers, Jewelry Designers, Mechanical Engineers, Micro-Mechanical Experts, Brand Strategists, Marketing Firms, Watch Brands, Watch Manufacturers, Material Science Specialists, Horology Experts, Design Consultants, Watch Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Timepieces and watch designs developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Watch Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of watch design innovations, Watch Designers, Luxury Goods Manufacturers, Industrial Designers, Product Designers, Fashion Designers, Jewelry Designers, Mechanical Engineers, Micro-Mechanical Experts, Brand Strategists, Marketing Firms, Watch Brands, Watch Manufacturers, Material Science Specialists, Horology Experts, Design Consultants, Watch Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Watch Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Watch Awards consideration.The A' Watch Design Awards recognize excellence in timepieces that combine precision engineering, craftsmanship and aesthetic innovation. From luxury mechanical watches, automatic movements and chronographs to contemporary smartwatches, sports watches, diving watches and bespoke horological creations, the competition celebrates designs that unite functionality, elegance and technical mastery. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, industrial designers, horology experts, engineers, luxury product specialists and design professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, craftsmanship, performance, aesthetics and design quality.Watch Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Watch Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Watch Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Watch Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Watch Awards.Eligible entries include luxury watches, mechanical watches, automatic timepieces, chronographs, dive watches, sports watches, smartwatches and bespoke wristwatches that could be submitted to A' Watch Design Awards : Chronographs, Dive Watches, Dress Watches, Quartz Watches, Automatic Watches, Smartwatches, Luxury Watches, Sports Watches and More. Watch Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/178 Award for Good Watch DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Watch Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Watch Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Watch Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Watch Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Watch Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Watch Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Watch Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Watch Design Awards.Watch Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, watch brands, horology professionals, luxury manufacturers, collectors, retailers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=178 to see past winners of the A' International Watch Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/178 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across watch design, horology, luxury products and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring exceptional timepieces and innovative watchmaking solutions, the competition promotes craftsmanship, precision engineering and timeless design. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help watch designers, luxury brands, manufacturers and horology professionals introduce outstanding watch designs to a global audience while advancing excellence in contemporary watchmaking. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Watch Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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