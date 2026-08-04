A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards

A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards 2026 invites biomedical innovators and prosthetics designers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards. The A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards are open for entries by Cybernetics Designers , Prosthesis Designers, Implant Designers, Bio-Engineers, Medical Product Manufacturers, Cybernetics Engineers, Medical Device Companies, Biomedical Engineers, Cybernetic Experts, Medical Scientists, Industrial Designers, Cybernetics Brands, Cybernetics Manufacturers, Biomechanical Engineers, Medical Technology Firms, Cybernetics Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Cybernetic technologies, prosthetic systems and implant solutions developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of cybernetics and prosthetic innovations, Cybernetics Designers, Prosthesis Designers, Implant Designers, Bio-Engineers, Medical Product Manufacturers, Cybernetics Engineers, Medical Device Companies, Biomedical Engineers, Cybernetic Experts, Medical Scientists, Industrial Designers, Cybernetics Brands, Cybernetics Manufacturers, Biomechanical Engineers, Medical Technology Firms, Cybernetics Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Cybernetics Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Cybernetics Awards consideration.The A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards recognize excellence in biomedical technologies that restore, enhance and support human capabilities. From advanced prosthetic limbs, orthopedic and neural implants to bionic devices, biomechanical systems, sensory restoration technologies and human-machine interfaces, the competition celebrates innovations that improve mobility, rehabilitation, health outcomes and quality of life. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, biomedical engineers, medical researchers, prosthetics specialists, industrial designers and healthcare technology professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, clinical value, technical excellence, usability and design quality.Cybernetics Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Cybernetics Awards.Eligible entries include bionic limbs, orthopedic implants, neural interfaces, robotic prosthetics, cochlear implants, artificial organs, biomechanical systems and rehabilitation technologies that could be submitted to A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards : Bionic Limbs, Neural Implants, Cochlear Implants, Retinal Prosthetics, Robotic Prosthetics, Artificial Organs, Sensory Substitutes, Biochip Systems and More. Cybernetics Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/87 Award for Good Cybernetics DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Cybernetics Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Cybernetics Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards. Cybernetics Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, biomedical companies, healthcare professionals, prosthetics manufacturers, medical researchers, rehabilitation specialists and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=87 to see past winners of the A' International Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/87 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across cybernetics, prosthetic technologies, biomedical engineering and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative implants, assistive technologies and human-centered medical solutions, the competition promotes advancements in rehabilitation, biomechanical performance and healthcare innovation. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help biomedical companies, prosthetics designers, research institutions and medical technology firms introduce groundbreaking healthcare innovations to a global audience while advancing excellence in cybernetic and prosthetic design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Cybernetics, Prosthesis and Implant Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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