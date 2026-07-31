Allen County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 30, 2026) – Allen County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"These students have shown tremendous dedication in pursuing a career that will impact multiple generations of Hoosiers," said State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne), a member of the House Education Committee. "It's exciting to see the next group of educators begin their journey and I'm confident they will make a lasting difference in classrooms statewide."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Addison Werts, Heritage Jr-Sr High School;

Anthony Linn, Bishop Dwenger High School;

Chloee Ruckman, Wayne High School;

Claire Hauser, Carroll High School (Fort Wayne);

Emma Hooper, Northrop High School;

Kate Allen, Carroll High School (Fort Wayne);

Kendall McLaughlin, Homestead Senior High School;

Lorelei Nighswander, Leo Junior-Senior High School;

Madilyn Abbott, R. Nelson Snider High School;

Madison Corley, Northrop High School;

Makinzie Bay, Homestead Senior High School;

Megan Slack, Concordia Lutheran High School;

Neve Quinn, Wayne High School;

Savannah Dutt, R. Nelson Snider High School; and

Victoria Crozier, Woodlan Jr-Sr High School.

"Choosing to become a teacher is a commitment to helping young students learn, grow and succeed," said State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne). "The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship awardees represent the passion that we need in future educators."

State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Exceptional schools start with talented educators who are committed to their students and communities," Judy said. "These students have worked hard to reach this achievement, and they should be proud of the opportunity ahead of them."

"Investing in our future educators is an investment in the success of our students," said State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne). "These scholarship recipients are already demonstrating the dedication and determination that define great teachers."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program

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State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) represents House

District 81, which includes a portion of Allen County.

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State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) represents House

District 85, which includes a portion of Allen County.

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State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) represents House District 83,

which includes portions of Allen and Whitley counties.

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State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne) represents House

District 84, which includes a portion of Allen County

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