Lake County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

STATEHOUSE (July 30, 2026) – Lake County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"This scholarship is a great opportunity for driven students to kickstart their careers in education," said State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron). "Having served as a teacher, I know the dedication and passion needed by our educators to excel in the classroom."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Delaney Williams, Hobart High School;

Emily Cicillian, Hobart High School;

Emily Thiel, Hobart High School;

Evvy Kikkert, Munster High School;

Marisa McQuaid, Crown Point High School;

Morgan Babbitt, Crown Point High School; and

Sage Dorsey, Crown Point High School.

"Congratulations to the local students in this year's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Grant Program," said State Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point). "Pursuing a career in education is a noble path and this additional support will continue to encourage them through college."

State Rep. Hal Slager (R-Schererville) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarships provide support and encouragement to students pursuing careers in education," Slager said. "It takes a special person to be a teacher, and these funds help those ready to answer the call."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) represents House District 11,

which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) represents House District 19,

which includes portions of Lake and Porter counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Hal Slager (R-Schererville) represents House District 15,

which includes a portion of Lake County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.