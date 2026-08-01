Speaker Huston issues statement on Sen. Bray's announcement not seeking reelection as President Pro Tem of Indiana Senate

Note to the Press – Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) issued the following statement today following the announcement that State Senator Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) will not seek reelection for President Pro Tem.

STATEHOUSE (July 31, 2026) – "Rod Bray has been a great friend and legislative partner during the six years we have led the House and Senate. I admire his many legislative accomplishments, but what I admire most is his commitment to family and to our state. I look forward to continue working alongside him as a Senator and continuing our long friendship."

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House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) represents

House District 37, which includes a portion of Hamilton County.

To download high-resolution photos of Speaker Huston click here.