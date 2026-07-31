Business Continuity Planning: MGT-381

About this Event

This planning and management-level planning course provides business continuity training to communities nationwide. It will help prepare business owners as well as executive level managers develop a comprehensive and effective business continuity program from start to finish.

Course Objectives

Examine the basic parts of a business continuity plan and list the steps to creating a plan.

identify the initial steps necessary to establish a business continuity program and identify essential functions.

assess risks of hazards and impact of downtime, identify time-sensitive or critical business functions and processes and the resources needed to support them, and determine adequacy of existing resources and capabilities.

identify, document, and explore recovery strategies.

write a business continuity plan.

use components of a business continuity plan to respond to an event and conduct early recovery efforts.

Mission Areas

Prevent

Prerequisites

All participants must be U. S. Citizens or Foreign Nationals approved by the Department of Homeland Security.

Prospective students are encouraged to complete the courses listed below:

· IS-0100.c: Introduction to Incident Command System, ICS 100

· IS-0700.b: An Introduction to the National Incident Management System (NIMS)

· IS-0546.a: Continuity of Operations Awareness Course

Disciplines

Emergency Management

Emergency Medical Services

Fire Service

Governmental Administrative

Law Enforcement

Health Care

Public Health

Public Safety Communications

Public Works

This course utilizes a digital delivery of course materials. Students must download the attached documents to a digital device before the start of class and bring the device with them to class fully charged. If this is a consortium course, documents will be sent from them for download.

This is a dual registration course. Students must register with RDPC to receive pre-course correspondence with instructors and credit for this course.

https://studentportal.ruraltraining.org/courses/display/424