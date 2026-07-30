Personal Protective Measures for Biological Events (PER-320)
About this EventView map
Personal Protective Measures for Biological Events is a one-day course focusing on the challenges faced by first responders and clinical health care professionals in prehospital and hospital environments as they deal with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needs and potential contamination issues while dealing with highly infectious diseases.
The course provides participants with an overview of PPE and includes experiential learning activities on donning and doffing Level C PPE and technical decontamination. Additionally, participants review the different types of decontamination.
Course Objectives
Identify the characteristics of specific biological pathogens or agents in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Select appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for protection from exposure to specific biological pathogens or agents when given a biological pathogen or warfare agent in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Practice donning and doffing PPE.
Mission Areas
Protect
Respond
Mitigation
Prerequisites
None.
Disciplines
Emergency Management
Emergency Medical Services
Fire Service
Governmental Administrative
Hazardous Material
Law Enforcement
Health Care
Public Health
Public Safety Communications
Public Works
Animal Emergency Services
Citizen/Community Volunteer
Education
This course utilizes a digital delivery of course materials. Students must download the attached documents to a digital device before the start of class and bring the device with them to class fully charged. If this is a consortium course, documents will be sent from them for download.
This is a dual registration course. Students must register with TEEX to receive pre-course correspondence with instructors and credit for this course.
TEEX Link: To be provided
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