Personal Protective Measures for Biological Events (PER-320)

About this Event

Personal Protective Measures for Biological Events is a one-day course focusing on the challenges faced by first responders and clinical health care professionals in prehospital and hospital environments as they deal with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needs and potential contamination issues while dealing with highly infectious diseases.

The course provides participants with an overview of PPE and includes experiential learning activities on donning and doffing Level C PPE and technical decontamination. Additionally, participants review the different types of decontamination.

Course Objectives

Identify the characteristics of specific biological pathogens or agents in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Select appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for protection from exposure to specific biological pathogens or agents when given a biological pathogen or warfare agent in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Practice donning and doffing PPE.

Mission Areas

Protect

Respond

Mitigation

Prerequisites

None.

Disciplines

Emergency Management

Emergency Medical Services

Fire Service

Governmental Administrative

Hazardous Material

Law Enforcement

Health Care

Public Health

Public Safety Communications

Public Works

Animal Emergency Services

Citizen/Community Volunteer

Education

This course utilizes a digital delivery of course materials. Students must download the attached documents to a digital device before the start of class and bring the device with them to class fully charged. If this is a consortium course, documents will be sent from them for download.

This is a dual registration course. Students must register with TEEX to receive pre-course correspondence with instructors and credit for this course.

TEEX Link: To be provided