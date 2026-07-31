Fundamentals of Threats and Hazards (L0102)

Course Description

This course provides the participants with an overview of scientific principles and concepts that shape our increasingly dangerous world. The contents of the course include the following:

Introduction to Science of Disaster provides a definition and benefits of science.

Earth Science describes how the Earth's design sets the stage for the world's natural hazards including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, and landslides/sinkholes.

Climatology describes the scientific basis of common atmospheric hazards including convective storms, tropical cyclones, and other hazardous weather.

Chemical and biological basics identifies the scientific basis of chemical and biological threats.

Explosive, radiological, and nuclear fundamentals identifies the scientific basis of those threats.

Course Objectives

Indicate how earth science principles and processes influence natural hazards, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, ground failures, and floods.

Indicate how climatological principles and processes influence natural hazards, including convective storms, tropical cyclones, nor’easters, winter storms, temperature extremes, and droughts.

Indicate how chemical and biological principles and processes influence natural and human-caused hazards and impact society.

Indicate the scientific basis for explosive, radiological, and nuclear hazards and their impact on society.

Indicate how scientific understanding can improve emergency preparedness.

Training Dates

09/01/2026 - 09/03/2026

This course utilizes a digital delivery of course materials. Students must download the attached documents to a digital device before the start of class and bring the device with them to class fully charged. If this is a consortium course, documents will be sent from them for download.

Students must also compete the NETC application to be admitted into this course.

https://training.fema.gov/netc_online_admissions/

Invitation code: IN102

Use the following for Head of Organization.

Head of Organization Name: Justin Stump

Head of Organization Title: State Training Officer

Head of Organization Email: [email protected]

Confirm Head of Organization Email: [email protected]