Anderson County Government Channel Now Broadcasting in High Definition

Anderson County is proud to announce that AC Media, the County’s Public, Educational, and Governmental (PEG) communications platform, is now broadcasting all programming in high definition (HD).

Launched in March 2016, AC Media was created to increase transparency and provide residents with greater access to local government through government-access television and a growing network of digital platforms. Today, the County delivers timely information through its website, social media, video productions, cable television, and streaming services.

“Our goal has always been to make county government more accessible and transparent,” said Rusty Burns, County Administrator. “Whether residents are watching County Council meetings, learning about County services, or discovering community events, AC Media helps keep citizens informed and engaged.”

AC Media’s programming includes County Council and Planning Commission meetings, public safety information, educational content, community events, historical features, departmental highlights, and special announcements.

Available on all major digital platforms since 2016, AC Media now offers viewers improved picture quality with its transition to HD broadcasting, enhancing the viewing experience across every platform.

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