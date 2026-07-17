Anderson County invites all to “Celebrate Anderson” as it hosts the Upstate’s largest Labor Day Weekend festival September 4-6, 2026.

Celebrate Anderson began in 1998 to bring all 11 municipalities in Anderson County together and to showcase the exceptional quality of life in South Carolina. The weekend now attracts more than 30,000 people annually who come for free family fun, concerts and local food and craft vendors.

Over the years, Celebrate Anderson has coincided with large scale hot air ballooning events. This year, the 9th annual Hot Air Affair: Rising Above Cancer will feature more than 40 beautiful Hot Air Balloons participating in flights, tethered rides and glows. The Hot Air Affair is proudly produced by the Cancer Association of Anderson to raise awareness and funds to support their mission and directly help cancer patients and honor cancer survivors in Anderson County.

Fans will also enjoy a massive drone and firework extravaganza to commemorate Anderson County’s Bicentennial following the headline concert on Sunday, September 6th.

“Two hundred years is a significant milestone for our community” Rusty Burns, County Administrator said. “2026 is a year full of special celebrations in Anderson County.” Burns continued. “The fireworks and drone show will be a dramatic finale and a wonderful tribute. The best vantage point to see the choreographed show is on our balloon launch field, so we encourage everyone to come together to ‘Celebrate Anderson’ with us!”

Families can bring blankets and camp chairs to enjoy live music all weekend, with headlining acts on Sunday featuring Yacht Rock Schooner with support from Winyah.

Yacht Rock Schooner – Grab your captain’s hat, the talented eight-piece band sails through the biggest soft-rock favorites of the 70s and 80s turning every show into a dance party.

Winyah – Named after South Carolina’s Winyah Bay, Winyah is a fast-rising indie Southern Rock band whose high energy performances capture the spirit of the Carolinas.

Dani Rucker – Born and raised in Charleston, Dani Rucker is an indie-folk artist whose intimate songwriting and quietly captivating voice blends the warmth of Americana with modern indie-pop – carrying on her family’s musical legacy as the daughter of Darius Rucker while forging a heartfelt sound that is entirely her own.

Admission is FREE but tickets are required. We encourage fans to get tickets early beginning Friday, July 17th at www.andersonevents.com