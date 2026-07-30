Special Primary Election for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senate Seat on August 11th

Anderson County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots early for the upcoming August 11 election beginning Wednesday, August 5.

Early voting will be held at the Anderson County Voter Registration & Elections Office, located at 301 N. Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621, during the following dates and times:

Wednesday, August 5 – Friday, August 7

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Voters who choose not to vote early may cast their ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, August 11, when polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Due to the temporary combination of some polling locations for this election, voters are encouraged to verify their assigned polling place before Election Day. A current precinct list is available on the Anderson County website. PRECINCT LIST

Voters may also confirm their polling location by visiting scVOTES.gov.

Election officials encourage all eligible voters to make a plan to vote and take advantage of the convenient early voting period.

For additional election information, contact the Anderson County Voter Registration & Elections Office or visit the Anderson County website.