Wisconsin NRB Meeting Aug. 13

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) will meet in-person for the August meeting to consider proposed rulemaking documents and other matters.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Radisson Hotel River Falls, 100 Spring Street, River Falls, Wisconsin. The Board will act on items 1-4 and 7 as listed on the agenda.

The public is encouraged to watch the August meeting on the DNR’s YouTube channel.

The deadline to register for public testimony and/or submit written comments for board consideration is 11 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2026. Remote testimony from the public via Zoom may be accepted. In-person public appearances are also welcome.

During the August meeting, the Board will be considering:

Request that the Board approve the statement of scope for Board Order WY-19-25 and conditionally approve a public hearing and submittal of the proposed rules to the Legislative Council Rules Clearinghouse

Request that the Board approve the statement of scope for Emergency Board Order NH-10-26 (E) and Board Order NH-11-26 and conditionally approve a public hearing and submittal of the proposed rules to the Legislative Council Rules Clearinghouse

Land Donation for the Devil’s Lake State Park in Sauk County

Easement Acquisition for Forest Legacy Easement Program in Vilas County

Land Acquisition for Governor Knowles State Forest in Burnett County

Land Acquisition for Green Bay West Shores Wildlife Area in Oconto County

Land Acquisition for Upper Wolf River Fishery Area in Langlade County

Land Acquisition for Willow Flowage Scenic Waters Area in Oneida County

Acceptance of Donation – Dairymen’s Foundation, Inc. donated $15,000 to the Bureau of Fisheries Management, Office of Applied Sciences

The complete August NRB meeting agenda is available on the DNR website. The agenda also includes the public notice and details for the NRB Tour, which will take place on Aug. 12.

In addition to being encouraged to watch the upcoming meeting, there are opportunities for the public to testify and to submit written comments about issues that come before the NRB. More information regarding public participation at Board meetings is available on the DNR website.