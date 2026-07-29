Portion Of Hank Aaron State Trail To Close During Wisconsin State Fair

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in collaboration with Wisconsin State Fair Park officials today announced that the Hank Aaron State Trail will be closed between S. 76th St. and S. 84th St. from Aug. 6 to Aug. 16 during the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair to ensure that safety continues to be a top priority.

The Hank Aaron State Trail runs east/west and passes over State Fair Park north of W. Schlinger Ave. west of the Fair Park, Fifth Street within the Fair Park and W. Pierce St. east of the Fair Park. In recent years, State Fair Park Management and Police have worked diligently to secure the entire perimeter of the park by adding metal detectors at all admission entrances, installing more secure fencing, instituting bag size restrictions and reconfiguring gates, entrances and exits.

"We understand this closure causes challenges for trail users. We’ve consulted with public safety officials and believe this is a necessary security measure that will help to ensure the safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, operators and staff," said John Yingling, Chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors.

Alternative routes are available in both directions. In advance of the closure beginning Aug. 6 at 8 a.m., staff will post signage on the trail outlining the closure dates and alternate routes. Additional information can be found online on the Wisconsin State Fair website.

Questions and concerns from the public may be directed to State Fair Park staff at wsfp@wistatefair.com or by calling 414-266-7000.

About The Wisconsin State Fair

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by T-Mobile, will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026. The State Fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value. Enjoy dozens of FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, shopping vendors and culinary delights. For more information, visit the Wisconsin State Fair website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.