Wisconsin Conservation Congress And DNR Align On Mission To Protect Wisconsin’s Resources

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources leaders (DNR) met in July to discuss their shared commitment to conserving the state’s natural resources and how to continue providing excellent opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The WCC is the only statutory body in the state where residents elect delegates to advise the Natural Resources Board and the DNR on how to responsibly manage Wisconsin's natural resources for present and future generations. For more than 90 years, the WCC and DNR have worked collaboratively to provide a forum for the public to advise policy decisions related to our shared resources.

This meeting was another milestone in that long-standing relationship to broaden the reach and impact of the WCC, improve communications and relations with the DNR and leverage the partnership to inspire creative solutions to natural resource challenges.

The intention of the meeting was set by WCC Chairman Paul Reith of Dane County.

"As leaders in conservation, it is important that we seek to find understanding, work across the aisle on all issues under the jurisdiction of the department and produce defensible solutions that best represent the interests and ideals of the great people of Wisconsin," Reith said.

"One of my priorities has been to strengthen the DNR’s partnerships in conservation," said DNR Secretary Hyun. "I appreciated the opportunity to strategize about important topics like fish and wildlife funding, stewardship of land and youth participation in outdoor recreation. We did strengthen our partnership, and I am looking forward to doing even more."

During this meeting, the leadership of the WCC and DNR covered a variety of topics, including the state budget, priorities of the secretary’s office, strategies to support a mission-oriented partnership between the WCC and state agency, opportunities to use their shared influence to connect Wisconsinites to the outdoors and more. The group left feeling hopeful for the future of their relationship and empowered to work together to carry out their shared mission.

Kevin Schanning, an at-large executive committee from Bayfield County, said, "The most significant takeaway from this meeting was the willingness between the Conservation Congress and the agency to collaborate to address conservation challenges faced by the state."

Kevin Smaby of La Crosse County echoed these sentiments and shared similar optimism in promoting "open and respectful communication," and going into this new chapter with the agency with "positive intentions to best represent the citizenry of the state, whether we agree on an issue or not."

When discussing the influence of the WCC and DNR, the group gave careful consideration to the ripple effects this meeting and future collaboration will have on the next generation. Reed Kabelowsky of Manitowoc County praised DNR Secretary Hyun’s prioritization of the recreationists and conservation leaders of tomorrow. Secretary Hyun expressed gratitude to the work done by the Conservation Congress’s Youth Conservation Congress (YCC) to connect youth to the outdoors and introduce them to conservation careers, public service and volunteerism.

"I am motived by the passion I saw today in support of the perpetuation and advancement of the YCC. Our youth are our greatest resource for the future of conservation and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress. Losing sight of this when building the roadmap of our partnership, would be a disservice to our shared future," Kabelowsky said.

Looking ahead, the WCC and DNR have expressed their commitment to working together respectfully to broaden the influence of Wisconsinites' voices in natural resource decision-making.

"I could not be more excited to work with this team for the betterment and protection of our natural resources," said WCC Vice-Chair Mike Britton of Barron County.

"Our successes are [also] strongest when we work together," Reith said. "As chairman for the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, I am excited to lead the congress moving forward and support strong communication with the department to ensure your ideas are heard and valued."

Learn more about the work of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress on the DNR’s Wisconsin Conservation Congress webpage.