Temporary Closure Planned for Section of Cross Island Trail Between Old Love Point Park and Cox Creek Bridge

Queen Anne’s County will temporarily close a section of the Cross Island Trail between the Kent Island Library spur and the Cox Creek Bridge to allow for paving following work done by the Sanitary District in July.

This section of the trail will be closed for Tuesday, August 4, to allow for paving. Work is weather dependent.

Trail users are encouraged to plan alternate routes during the closure period.

We appreciate your patience while we complete this important project.

For additional information, residents may contact the Queen Anne’s County Department of Parks and Recreation 410-758-0835