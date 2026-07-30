New Banners Welcome Visitors to the Historic Stevensville Arts & Entertainment District

Visitors to the Historic Stevensville Arts & Entertainment District will notice a new addition as 18 decorative banners now line key corridors throughout the district, helping to identify and celebrate one of Maryland's designated Arts & Entertainment Districts. The banners extend from the Queen Anne's County Library's Kent Island Branch through Historic Downtown Stevensville and along Love Point Road.

Originally established in 2013, the Historic Stevensville Arts & Entertainment District has become a destination for local art, history, culture, and community events. The district previously featured six banners following its creation and has now expanded to 18, providing greater visibility throughout the area while reinforcing the district's unique identity.

"The new banners create a stronger sense of place and help showcase the Historic Stevensville Arts & Entertainment District to everyone traveling through the community," said Heather Tinelli, Director of Queen Anne's County Economic & Tourism Development. "They serve as both a welcoming feature and a reminder of the rich history, thriving arts community, and unique experiences that make Stevensville such a special destination."

Stevensville is one of nine Arts & Entertainment Districts located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Designated by the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts & Entertainment Districts are intended to attract artists, creative businesses, residents, and visitors while celebrating the unique culture and history of each community.

The new banners were installed in time for Kent Island Day this spring and also complemented the patriotic decorations displayed throughout the area for America's 250th celebration.

The Historic Stevensville Arts & Entertainment District continues to host popular community events throughout the year, including First Saturdays and Artoberfest, offering opportunities to explore local businesses, public art, historic sites, and cultural attractions.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take a stroll through Historic Stevensville, admire the new banners, and experience all the district has to offer. Learn more here https://www.stevensvilleartsandentertainment.org/