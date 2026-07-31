Width Restriction on 301 South over MD 290

Maryland State Highway Administration is reminding motorists that US 301 southbound over MD 290 (Dudley Corners Road), between mile markers 107 and 106 in Queen Anne's County, is currently under a width restriction due to bridge replacement work.

• Southbound US 301 is reduced to one 12-foot travel lane

• The total available width through the work zone is 14 feet, 4 inches

• Northbound US 301 is not affected

Some farm equipment, implements, wide loads, and attachments may not fit safely through the work zone. If you're planning to travel through the area, please verify the width of your equipment and plan an alternate route if necessary.

Please help us spread the word to local farmers and agricultural businesses as we move through the busy season.