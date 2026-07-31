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Health Warning Against Swimming at Matapeake Beach in Stevensville

Matapeake Beach is currently operating under a health warning against swimming due to high levels of bacteria found in the water sampling. Effective July 31, 2026, until further notice the site will be under this warning. This facility is monitored weekly for the presence of bacteria in the natural water. 

For more information, call Queen Anne's County Dept. of Health at 410-758-2281, Monday through Friday 8 to 4:30pm. Further information can be found by searching the web for: MDE Maryland Health Beaches.

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Health Warning Against Swimming at Matapeake Beach in Stevensville

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