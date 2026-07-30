Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,801 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Sought in Attempted Robbery in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects who attempted to rob two victims at a bus stop in Northeast.

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, at approximately 3:05 p.m., two victims were standing at a bus stop in the 1400 block of H, Northeast. Multiple suspects approached the victims and demanded property from the victims. The victims did not comply and fled on foot to a nearby store, where they called the police. The suspects did not obtain any property and fled before responding officers arrived. The victims were not injured.

Multiple suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

 

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26078056

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Suspects Sought in Attempted Robbery in Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.