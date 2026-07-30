Suspects Sought in Attempted Robbery in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects who attempted to rob two victims at a bus stop in Northeast.

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, at approximately 3:05 p.m., two victims were standing at a bus stop in the 1400 block of H, Northeast. Multiple suspects approached the victims and demanded property from the victims. The victims did not comply and fled on foot to a nearby store, where they called the police. The suspects did not obtain any property and fled before responding officers arrived. The victims were not injured.

Multiple suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26078056

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