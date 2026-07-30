MPD Seeking Suspect in Acker Place Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a residential burglary and threats that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the suspect knocked on the door of a residence in the 600 block of Acker Place, Northeast. The suspect told the victim that his child was missing and that he needed to use a phone. As the victim went to retrieve a phone, the suspect pushed the door open and entered the residence. While inside, the suspect took the victim’s property and fled on foot.

The victim began chasing the suspect. A second victim intervened and also joined the pursuit on foot. During the chase, the suspect threatened to shoot the second victim, who then stopped pursuing him.

The suspect was captured by security cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26105425

###