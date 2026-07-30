MPD Investigating 5th Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.
On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at approximately 2:14 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims, one with non-life-threatening injuries and the other in critical condition, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to a local hospital.
Despite all lifesaving efforts at the hospital, the victim in critical condition succumbed to his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Keyon Malik Maynor, of Northwest, DC.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26105917
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