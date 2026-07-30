Route E in New Madrid County Closed for Bridge Replacement

SIKESTON – Route E in New Madrid County will be closed as construction crews replace the bridge over Little River.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 628 to County Road 610 near Cabool, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, July 30 with anticipated completion Thursday, October 22. The work zone will be in place 24 hours a day.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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