Route 367 Safety Demonstration Project Begins August 5

A Press Briefing will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will implement a year‑long safety demonstration project on Route 367 starting Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. The demonstration is designed to reduce crashes and monitor changes in traffic flow ahead of a larger safety and operational improvements project planned for the corridor.

Crews will start by installing a traffic barrier on Route 367 between Country Dr. and Comet Dr. During installation, Route 367 will be reduced to one lane in each direction within this section.

Once the barrier is fully in place, southbound Route 367 will remain one lane only from just south I‑270 to Comet Dr. for the duration of the demonstration. In addition, Haviland Dr. will be limited to right‑in/right‑out access to Route 367.

“This safety demonstration will allow us to observe traffic behavior and evaluate how these adjustments can improve conditions along Route 367,” said Tabitha Locke, MoDOT area engineer for North St. Louis County. “Reducing excessive speeding along the corridor will improve safety for all motorists, and the demonstration will help guide decisions for the upcoming long‑term improvement project.”

The temporary configuration will remain in place for approximately one year, concluding when construction for Route 367 improvements project begins.

MoDOT urges drivers to use caution when traveling through the work zone, be mindful of lane reductions, and allow extra travel time.

For more information on the Route 367 Safety and Operational Improvements project, visit Missouri Route 367 Safety and Operational Improvements in St. Louis County | Missouri Department of Transportation.

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EDITOR’S NOTE: MoDOT will host a press briefing at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug 3 at the Transportation Management Center (TMC), to provide further details and answer any questions on the Safety Demonstration project. The TMC is located at 14301 S. Outer Forty Rd., 63017.