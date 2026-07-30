WB Route 60 in Shannon County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

SIKESTON—Westbound Route 60 in Shannon County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route 19 to County Road 450 near Winona, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Aug. 4 and Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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