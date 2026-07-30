ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 31-Aug. 3)

PHOENIX – Closures are scheduled along freeways and ramps this weekend (July 31-Aug. 3) for improvement projects in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Interstate 17 and 51st Avenue in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 3) for widening project. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue closed. Detours : Consider using westbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to travel beyond the closure.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Williams Field and Gilbert roads in the Southeast Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 3) for widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Higley Road also closed. Detours : Consider using southbound Higley Road to westbound Germann Road or using westbound Williams Field Road to travel beyond the closure. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is an alternate freeway route.

Northbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Northern Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 3) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours : Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Reminder : Northbound SR 51 is currently narrowed to two left lanes around-the-clock near Camelback Road for pavement replacement work. Consider using northbound I-17.

All north- and southbound Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 3) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at McKellips Road also closed. Detours : Loop 101 drivers should consider exiting ahead of the ramp closures and using alternate routes to connect with Loop 202. Alternate routes include McKellips and Alma School roads as well as Scottsdale/Rural roads and University Drive.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.