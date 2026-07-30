Historic Operational Framework flows begin, boosting Colorado River health





Grand County and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District (Northern Water) are pleased to announce that the first streamflow releases under the first-of-its-kind Operational Framework began today.

This historic milestone stems from a unique agreement that provides Grand County with the ability to release up to 10,000 acre-feet of additional controllable water from the Colorado-Big Thompson (C-BT) Project. In future years, and depending on stream flows and C-BT Project storage levels, an average of approximately 5,000 acre-feet will be released into the Colorado River to supplement existing flows and provide additional water for multi-purpose use.

The July 30 release means more water will be provided to the Colorado River when it needs it most. Rather than this water being diverted to the east slope by the C-BT Project—as it would have been without the new Operational Framework agreement—it will remain on the West Slope, providing benefits to aquatic wildlife, agriculture and recreation.

The water released from the C-BT Project reservoirs will be delivered to the Grand Valley Water Users Association and the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District to supplement irrigation supplies and assist in preserving and extending the availability of the Historic User Pool (HUP) water remaining in Green Mountain Reservoir. Extending the available supply in the Green Mountain Reservoir HUP directly benefits hundreds of West Slope water users needing additional supplies to make it through a very challenging year.

Prior to 2005, the Operational Framework water being released was diverted and used by the Bunte Highline Ditch from Willow Creek to irrigate hay fields near the Town of Granby. After those underlying agricultural lands were converted for commercial and residential development, the unused water has been stored by the C-BT Project for over 20 years and put to use in Northeastern Colorado.

Successful implementation of the Operational Framework would not have been possible without a shared commitment to creative problem solving and technical coordination with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

“We are grateful for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the leadership of former Regional Director Brent Esplin,” said County Manager Ed Moyer. “One of Brent’s lasting legacies is turning an agreement on paper into water that is needed for communities both here in Grand County and downstream.”

Brad Wind, Northern Water General Manager commented “To see this historic agreement implemented after years of work with Grand County and the Bureau of Reclamation at a time when multiple benefits will be realized from streams and water users in Grand County to the irrigators in the Grand Valley is a testament to the continued cooperative efforts and relationships between so many on the West and East slopes of Colorado.”

“Grand Valley Water Users Association is proud to support a landmark collaborative water management agreement between Grand County and Northern Water,” said Tina Bergonzini, General Manager, GVWUA.

“The coordinated release of water from the historic Bunte Ditch will bolster environmental flows in the upper Colorado River basin while ensuring critical agricultural water supplies for producers throughout Mesa County and the Grand Valley. We appreciate the additional supplies as low river flows and summer heat strain water availability across the Western Slope. This multi-entity partnership demonstrates how proactive, cooperative management can yield tangible benefits for both upstream river ecosystems and downstream agricultural economies. We applaud this effort and look forward to collaborating with our fellow water providers into the future,” she said.

Attached photo: Grand County commissioners and Northern Water leadership celebrated 185 cfs released from Lake Granby through the lower outlet as part of the historic Operational Framework agreement. Left to right: Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke, Grand County Manager Edward Moyer, Grand County Commissioner Edward Raegner, Northern Water Collections System Manager Craig Friar, Northern Water Director of Engineering Kyle Whitaker.