Stage Two Fire Restrictions

Effective Friday, June 26, 2026 at 12:01 a.m., Grand County, Colorado is in STAGE 2 fire restrictions.

Stage 2 restrictions help reduce fire risk and prevent wildfires during periods of high to extreme danger. Please help us keep our communities safe by complying with current fire restrictions.

One small spark can cause a devastating wildfire. Violating restrictions will result in a $1,000 fine.