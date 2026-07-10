GCEMS Recognized for Excellence in Quality Care

Grand County Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS) has received Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s EMS Award for Excellence in Quality Care and Data Reporting, recognizing the agency’s commitment to high-quality clinical care, accurate data reporting, patient safety and continuous improvement.

The award was presented at the State EMS and Trauma Advisory Council (SEMTAC) meeting in Denver on July 9. GCEMS is one of only five ambulance services in Colorado to have earned this recognition.

“This award is a direct reflection of our providers and the work they do every day for the residents and visitors of Grand County,” said EMS Chief Austin Wingate. “Excellent patient care doesn’t end when the call is over. Strong documentation, comprehensive clinical review, and meaningful use of data all help us improve care for our next patient.”

Wingate credits the recognition to an agency-wide commitment to continual quality improvement from field providers, clinical leadership, the agency’s medical director Dr. Darcy Selenke, billing staff and a provider-led Quality Committee.

“Data reporting is not simply a compliance requirement,” Wingate said. “It is an essential part of patient advocacy. When our crews understand how their care and documentation affect patient outcomes, insurance payments, system improvement, and EMS research, they go the extra mile for their patients.”

Grand County EMS serves all 1,870 square miles of Grand County, including its 16,000 residents and more than 7 million annual visitors. For more than 50 years, our professional staff has supported the community through our mission to provide exceptional service and care.