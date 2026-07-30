Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for DeSoto Parish

DeSoto Parish – Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To enhance safety on the roadways in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G, in collaboration with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint. The sobriety checkpoint will occur on Saturday, August 1, 2026, weather and traffic conditions permitting, in DeSoto Parish.

The mission will be to intercept and incarcerate impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves, their passengers, or members of the public. Drivers are less likely to be impaired when they recognize the increased probability of law enforcement action.

We urge the public to make the responsible choice and designate a sober driver. Remember, “You drink, You drive, You lose!”

To report aggressive or impaired driving, call *LSP (*577) from your cellular phone or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Contact Information:

Trooper Eddie Thomas

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section - Troop G

Office: (318) 741-7411

[email protected]