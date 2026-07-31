Former Teacher Arrested for Sex Crimes Involving a Student

West Baton Rouge Parish – In October of 2025, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU), working in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), received a complaint involving allegations of sexual exploitation between a teacher and a juvenile student at a school in Addis, Louisiana.

Through multiple interviews of witnesses and an in-depth investigation, it was determined 48-year-old Brandon C. Greely of Baker, engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile student.

On July 30, 2026, Greely was arrested and charged with Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. He was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional victims are possible. The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for victims of child exploitation and human trafficking through partnerships with local, state, and federal agencies, as well as public education. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Greely is urged to contact detectives at 1 (800) 434-8007. Anyone wishing to report anonymously can report online at http://la-safe.org/ by clicking the “Suspicious Activity” link. Additionally, information about Victim or Witness Assistance can be found here: https://lsp.org/community-outreach/assistance.

Contact Information:

Trooper Marc Gremillion

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop L

Phone: (985) 893-6250

[email protected]

