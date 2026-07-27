Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Head-On St. Tammany Parish Crash

Lacombe – On July 27, 2026, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a two-vehicle serious injury crash on LA Highway 434 near Krentel Road in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 74-year-old Milda N. Capponi of Slidell.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Honda CR-V was traveling north on LA Highway 434 near Krentel Road and slowing to turn into a private parking lot. At the same time, a 2015 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on LA Highway 434. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot, in front of the Toyota, and was struck on the front right side.

The driver of the Honda, who was properly restrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Capponi, the front-seat passenger in the Honda, was unrestrained, sustained serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital, where she died. The driver of the Toyota, who was properly restrained, was uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers remind motorists of the importance of making responsible decisions while operating a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Additionally, Louisiana law requires every occupant of a motor vehicle, regardless of seating position, to remain properly restrained at all times. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions like these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contact Information:

Trooper Marc Gremillion

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop L

Phone: (985) 893-6250

[email protected]