County Seeks Applications for Small Grant Initiative

The Alachua County Commission is now accepting applications for its Small Grant Initiative (SGI), which provides funding to eligible nonprofit grassroots organizations and emerging small businesses serving Alachua County residents.

Eligible emerging small businesses are defined as organizations with 25 or fewer permanent, full-time employees and a net worth of no more than $1 million. The initiative supports organizations that serve residents living at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

Grant funding is available for one-time capacity-building or infrastructure improvement projects that address one or more of the following priority areas:

Safe, affordable housing

Adequate food

Quality health care

Quality childcare and education





The maximum award is $5,000 per organization. Each organization may submit only one application, which is available through the OpenGov portal. All applications must be submitted electronically by 2 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2026.

Late applications will not be accepted. Applications that do not meet the grant requirements will be rejected.

The complete Request for Applications (RFA), application instructions and eligibility requirements are available through the OpenGov portal. Applicants are encouraged to review all materials before beginning the application process.

The grant period runs from Oct. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2027, pending appropriation by the County Commission.

An optional pre-application workshop will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at 1 p.m. in Conference Room A at the Alachua County Community Support Services Building (218 SE 24th St., Gainesville). The workshop will cover the application process, navigating the OpenGov portal and tips for preparing a successful proposal. A virtual attendance option will also be available via Zoom.

For more information, contact Community Initiatives and Grants Program Manager Trelany Pennington at 352-264-6707 or tpennington@alachuacounty.gov.

