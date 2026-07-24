The 2026 Disability Awareness Expo will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Multipurpose Center (1028 NE 14th Street, Gainesville).



The expo is an opportunity for government/public agencies and private businesses to showcase their products, services and resources for people with disabilities, and educate them on their rights. Over 30 organizations will be participating. The event is free and open to the public.

The community is encouraged to come out to hear from a panel of speakers and visit the vendor booths. The Alachua County Health Department will provide free A1C testing and have giveaways for visitors to their booth.

The panel discussion is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Panel members include:



For more information or to request an accommodation, contact the Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office at 352-374-5275. TDD users, call 711 Fl Relay.

