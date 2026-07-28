Cuscowilla Concludes Successful 2026 Summer Camp Season

Alachua County's Cuscowilla Nature and Retreat Center has wrapped up its 2026 summer camp season after seven weeks of outdoor recreation, environmental education and hands-on learning for local youth.

The day camp welcomed an average of 70 children, ages 7 to 13, each week. Campers enjoyed a variety of activities, including swimming, arts and crafts, archery, kayaking and climbing. The Friends of Cuscowilla provided scholarships to help eligible families participate in the program.

Throughout the summer, campers explored nature and science through weekly educational sessions focused on topics such as entomology, tree identification and conservation. These experiences were made possible through partnerships with the Florida Museum of Natural History, the Harn Museum of Art, UF/IFAS Extension, the Alachua County Library District and Alachua Conservation Trust.

Campers also visited destinations across North Central Florida during weekly field trips, including Silver Springs State Park, Poe Springs Park, the Alachua County Sports and Events Center, the Cade Museum and the Discovery Center. Swim lessons were available for campers who wanted additional instruction.

A new addition to this year's program was radKIDS, a weeklong curriculum presented by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office that focused on personal safety, self-confidence and establishing healthy personal boundaries.

"We are so grateful to the volunteers and the sheriff's office for bringing this program to our campers," said Cuscowilla Camp Manager Jamie Bass. "It was an incredible week of learning, confidence-building and empowering our campers with skills they can carry with them."

In addition to the traditional day camp, Cuscowilla hosted four weeks of Teen Adventure Camp for students entering grades 6 through 8. The program featured two off-site field trips each week and included activities such as kayaking on the Silver River, climbing at The Knot, zip lining at Camp Kulaqua and archery tag at the Easton Newberry Archery Center.

Registration for next year’s summer camp season will open in early spring.

Cuscowilla has been nominated again for Best Summer Camp in the 2026 Gainesville Community's Choice Awards. Community members can vote online through July 30.

For more information, contact Jamie Bass at 352-574-2372 or jbass@alachuacounty.gov.

