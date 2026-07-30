Fatal Crash SH200 Near Hope, ID

HOPE, Idaho – Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:18 a.m. on July 30, 2026, in Bonner County.

The crash occurred on State Highway 200 near milepost 42, just west of Hope.

An 82-year-old male from Sandpoint, Idaho, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was driving a silver 2025 Jeep Compass eastbound on SH 200 when the vehicle gradually left the roadway and entered the eastbound ditch. The vehicle then traveled down a steep embankment into the water, where it overturned.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Eastbound lane of SH 200 was blocked for approximately three hours while emergency responders investigated and cleared the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Assisting agencies: Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, Sam Owen Fire Dept., Idaho Transportation Department.

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho