2025 Crime in Idaho Report Released

MERIDIAN, Idaho. The Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) has released the 2025 Crime in Idaho Report, providing a statewide overview of crime statistics reported by Idaho law enforcement agencies.

The annual publication compiles crime data submitted by law enforcement agencies throughout Idaho and includes the Statewide Crime Profile, Hate Crime in Idaho, Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, and crimes categorized by jurisdiction. The report provides a comprehensive overview of crime reported across Idaho through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

The report is available on the Crime in Idaho website (https://nibrs.isp.idaho.gov/CrimeInIdaho/). The website also features an interactive dashboard that provides the most current crime data as additional records are submitted after publication. Users can search, filter, and generate custom reports using the available data. Archived editions of the Crime in Idaho Report are also available on the website.

Media Note: BCI can assist with questions regarding the report and its data collection process. However, questions regarding crime trends, contributing factors, or local crime analysis should be directed to the appropriate local law enforcement agency.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho, District 2 - Central Idaho, District 3 - Western Idaho, District 4 - Southern Idaho, District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho