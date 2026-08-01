Injury Crash Investigation Just North of Shelley

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred July 31, 2026, 1:25 p.m. northbound US91 at mile marker 120.6.

A 69-year-old female, of Rexburg, was driving a 2022 Toyota Venza eastbound on E 1500 N. A 40 year old male of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet City Express, northbound on US91. As the Toyota continued eastbound on E 1500 N it impacted the Chevrolet.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were transported to local hospitals.

The northbound lanes of US91 were blocked for approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho