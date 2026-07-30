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Lane reduction on County Route 5 set to begin Aug. 5

Douglas County Public Works announces that County Route 5 (Clinton Lake outer road) will be reduced to one lane for asphalt surfacing starting Wednesday, Aug. 5.  Daytime lane closures and traffic delays are expected.  A pilot car and flaggers will maintain traffic during construction.

The project includes 10.5 miles of hot in-place recycling (HIR) of the existing asphalt pavement and an overlay.  HIR uses a train of heaters and milling machines to recycle the existing materials onsite and restore quality to the pavement. The project is expected to take two to three months, weather permitting.
 

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Lane reduction on County Route 5 set to begin Aug. 5

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