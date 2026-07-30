Roots of Giving: Annual plant sale grows funds for Just Food

In May, Douglas County Zoning Administrator Ben Harris, along with his family and friends, hosted their annual Kids Plant Sale, raising $3,722 for Just Food, a local food pantry.

Harris said the idea grew from a walk with his oldest son, Sam, who was 7 at the time. As they walked around their property, they noticed a large number of Lily of the Valley plants. Harris explained that they could dig up the bulbs and divide them to create new plants. Those plants would cost quite a bit at a garden nursery depending on the pot and size.

A light bulb went off for Sam, who suggested having a plant sale, like a lemonade stand.

“I thought it was a great idea, and I told him that if he wanted to grow plants and sell them, we would help him,” Harris said, adding that his wife, Rhiannon, and youngest son, Elliott, have been all-in as well.

At the first sale in spring 2021, they sold mostly vegetable plants — tomato, watermelon, cucumber and pepper — and a few houseplants. They soon noticed they could raise more money by selling houseplants. A vegetable plant typically sells for about $3, while a houseplant can sell for $30 or more, depending on the pot.

This year, Harris estimated that they had 600 total plants for sale, and roughly half were houseplants.

“It has just been fun to see how it evolves and changes, but the biggest thing for us was just having a way to teach our kids about giving back,” Harris said.

His sons have learned about budgeting and finances. They received heat lamps through donations from their grandparents, and they’ve received houseplants, seeds, plant cuttings, pots, flat boxes and more from family, friends and neighbors. The main expense is soil.

“The best part about it has been the community coming together,” Harris said.

On the morning of this year’s sale, a family from North Lawrence showed up with 100 plants from their yard. “It has been neat to see the plants that people donate,” Harris said.

The sale involves growing plants from seeds, placing plants in pots, trimming, watering, feeding, creating signs and flyers, and maintaining and storing the plants they don’t sell.

Harris described Bret Lawson and Jessica Mortinger as “lifesavers.” Their daughter, Julia, is friends with his youngest son, Elliott, and the family joined the effort three years ago. Since then, Harris said, “they helped take it to the next level.”

Mortinger said they enjoy sharing the workload, the community support, and the life lessons the project offers their children.

“The Kids Plant Sale is a way to teach our kids that we all have a role in helping those in need and our collective action can make a positive difference,” she said. “Teaching our kids how to talk to others and share what they are doing is rewarding and brings them so much pride. It has been a great experience to see all the kids grow in their understanding of how we can raise money more efficiently to donate the biggest possible amount to Just Food.”

Since it started six years ago, the Kids Plant Sale has raised a total of $13,500 for Just Food.

Just Food Executive Director Aundrea Walker said it’s one of her favorite events to participate in each year.

"The Kids Plant Sale is a wonderful example of what makes our community so special,” she said. “These young gardeners aren't just growing flowers and vegetables, they're growing compassion, generosity and a commitment to helping their community.”

Every plant purchased helps Just Food provide nutritious food to families throughout Douglas County.

“We're incredibly grateful for the families who make this annual tradition such a meaningful success year in and year out. Together, we're planting the seeds for a stronger, healthier, and more food-secure Douglas County,” Walker said.