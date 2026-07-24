Lone Star Lake on Watch Advisory for blue-green algal blooms

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment added Lone Star Lake to its Watch Advisory today, July 24, for blue-green algal blooms that may be harmful to humans and animals. Lone Star Lake is located in southwest Douglas County.

KDHE discourages swimming, wading and jet skiing near visible blooms. Do not let pets or livestock drink from affected water. Watch recommendations also include:

Avoid areas of algae accumulation.

Do not let people or pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Boating and fishing are safe; however, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals.

Avoid direct contact with water and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

If people or animals develop nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, irritated eyed, seizures, breathing problems or other unexplained illness after exposure to harmful algae, contact a doctor or veterinarian.

Signage will be posted at Lone Star Lake about the advisory. KDHE will retest the water in approximately two weeks and provide an update.

For more information, visit: kdhe.ks.gov/777/harmful-algal-blooms