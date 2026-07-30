Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 294 4th Avenue (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline

Region: 2

Date: July 31, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41e8e5b?reqfrom=share

DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan for a site known as 294 4th Avenue, site ID #C224463. This site is located in the Borough of Brooklyn, within the County of Kings, and is located at 294 4th Avenue. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, July 31, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at: https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C224463/

And at:

Brooklyn Public Library - Pacific Branch

25 Fourth Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Brooklyn Community Board 6

250 Baltic Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201