Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 294 4th Avenue (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline
Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 294 4th Avenue (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline
Region: 2
Date: July 31, 2026
Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation
Contact Information: [email protected]
URL:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41e8e5b?reqfrom=share
DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan for a site known as 294 4th Avenue, site ID #C224463. This site is located in the Borough of Brooklyn, within the County of Kings, and is located at 294 4th Avenue. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, July 31, 2026.
Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.
Project documents can be reviewed online at: https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C224463/
And at:
Brooklyn Public Library - Pacific Branch
25 Fourth Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Brooklyn Community Board 6
250 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.