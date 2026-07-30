DEC Pop-up Fishing Clinic at Barretto Point Park (Bronx County)
DEC Pop-up Fishing Clinic at Barretto Point Park (Bronx County)
DATE: 7/30/2026
START TIME: 5:00 PM
END TIME: 7:00 PM
LOCATION: Barretto Point Park, Viele Ave, Bronx, NY 10474
Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the DEC. This FREE fishing clinic will take place at Baretto Point Park – Tiffany Street Pier along the East River on Thursday, July 30, 2026.
Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait will also be available.
Pop-up events are first come, first served and space is limited. Fishing will take place at end of the Tiffany Street Pier. A freshwater fishing license and recreational marine fishing registration are not required to participate in the clinic.
Email DEC at [email protected] for more information and weather-related updates.
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