DEC Pop-up Fishing Clinic at Barretto Point Park (Bronx County)

DATE: 7/30/2026

START TIME: 5:00 PM

END TIME: 7:00 PM

LOCATION: Barretto Point Park, Viele Ave, Bronx, NY 10474

Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the DEC. This FREE fishing clinic will take place at Baretto Point Park – Tiffany Street Pier along the East River on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait will also be available.

Pop-up events are first come, first served and space is limited. Fishing will take place at end of the Tiffany Street Pier. A freshwater fishing license and recreational marine fishing registration are not required to participate in the clinic.

Email DEC at [email protected] for more information and weather-related updates.