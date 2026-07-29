Summer Break Learn to Fish Day at Collins Lake (Schenectady County)
Summer Break Learn to Fish Day at Collins Lake (Schenectady County)
DATE: 7/30/2026
START TIME: 5:00 PM
END TIME: 7:00 PM
LOCATION: Collins Park, Schonowee Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302
Participate in an all-ages, all-levels family friendly event to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction provided by the DEC, Schenectady County, and Schenectady Conservation District at Collins Park on Thursday, July 30, 2026. At this FREE family friendly fishing clinic event participants will learn basic casting techniques and learn about native fish species and environmental stewardship.
Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait will also be available.
Pre-registration and a freshwater fishing license are not required to participate in this free fishing clinic.
Email [email protected] for more information.
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