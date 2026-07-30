LDWF Schedules Drawdown for Lake Bistineau

Baton Rouge, Jul 30, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier, and Bienville parishes to begin on August 12, 2026 for the purpose of reducing further expansion of the invasive aquatic plant, giant salvinia. Extensive efforts were undertaken this year by LDWF Inland Fisheries staff to slow the expansion of salvinia and allow the lake to remain at full pool stage for the maximum amount of summertime days. Despite these extensive control efforts, the rapid expansion of giant salvinia warrants the need for a drawdown at this time. This drawdown action is one component of LDWF’s integrated management plan to control overabundant aquatic vegetation, improve and sustain access for recreational activities, and improve fisheries habitat.

Once the water control structure is opened, the lake should dewater at a rate of four to six inches per day. The water will be lowered to a maximum drawdown level of eight feet below normal pool stage. This rate may vary depending on rainfall in the surrounding watershed. The drawdown structure will be closed on or around November 30, 2026, to allow the lake to refill for winter and early-spring recreational activities.

During the drawdown, the late-summer heat will greatly assist control efforts by desiccating salvinia that has become stranded on the dry lakebed. Herbicide applications will continue during the drawdown to address giant salvinia in areas that will not fully dewater. Additionally, floating booms may be placed at strategic locations to help hold salvinia in areas where it is likely to be stranded on the dry lakebed.

Once full drawdown level is reached, an estimated 10,000 acres of water will remain in the lake. Boaters can still access the lake during the drawdown from the following public boat launches: Port of Bistineau Launch, Bossier Public Launch, Grice’s, and Bayou Dorcheat Public Launch. Boaters are advised to use caution during the low water period, as boat lanes will not provide normal clearance of underwater obstructions. Additionally, boaters should be mindful of floating booms in areas and practice slow, deliberate crossings of such. On these booms, markers may be present to indicate the best place for boats to cross.

This year, extended use of the lake at full pool stage was possible due to successful vegetation management and control efforts by LDWF staff and herbicide application by contractors over the first half of the year, as well as favorable weather conditions. Contracted herbicide applications over the course of approximately 120 days has occurred on the lake so far this growing season, treating an estimated 4,900 acres of vegetation at a cost of approximately $514,000. In addition to herbicide applications, LDWF staff have released over 37,000 giant salvinia weevils into portions of the lake difficult to access with spray equipment.

The current LDWF Lake Bistineau Waterbody Management Plan can be viewed here:

https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/freshwater-inland-fish/inland-waterbody-management-plans

For vegetation related questions contact Kane Finkbeiner, LDWF Aquatic Plant Control Biologist Manager, at (318)-362-3089 or wfinkbeiner@wlf.la.gov. For fisheries related questions contact Jeff Sibley LDWF Biologist Manager, at (318) 371-5294 or jsibley@wlf.la.gov.